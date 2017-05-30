1 Fatality and 50 Wrecks in NCW over Holiday

The Washington State Patrol responded to a total of 50 collisions in North Central Washington over the Memorial Day weekend. Trooper Brian Moore says from Friday through Monday, the State Patrol reported 1 fatality, 1 serious injury plus 8 other injury accidents, 2 hit and run incidents, at least 2 DUI related accidents and 21 collisions on I-90 in Central Washington. District 6 covers Chelan, Douglas, Grant, Kittitas and Okanogan County.

Moore said “the number one cause (of these accidents) was speed and these are collisions that can easily be avoided” Moore added there were a number of accidents caused by drivers following too closely. The heavy holiday traffic between Ellensburg and Snoqualmie Pass and driver inattention contributed to multiple accidents when one vehicle was rear ended by another following too closely for conditions.