Drivers in school bus crash near Colville identified

COLVILLE, Wash. (AP) – The Washington State Patrol has released the names of a school bus driver and a semitrailer driver involved in a crash Friday that injured the bus driver as well as two students.

The Spokesman-Review reports bus driver 38-year-old Tronalie Draft of Colville was seriously injured in the crash and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. A hospital spokeswoman said Monday she had been released.

Draft was driving the bus carrying 25 elementary school students when it collided with the truck Friday morning. State troopers say she failed to yield to while making a turn on U.S. Highway 395.

The state patrol says 34-year-old Buddy McBride of Kettle Falls was driving the truck that hit the bus.

An investigation is ongoing.