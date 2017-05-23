Log Yard Fire Threatens Spromberg Canyon

A fire in an old log yard near Spromberg Canyon Road and Chumstick Highway north of Leavenworth has prompted evacuation notices and a 3rd alarm from multiple Chelan County Fire Districts

The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office has posted a Level 3 mandatory evacuation order for all of Spromberg Canyon. Sunitsch Canyon to Leavenorth on Chumstick Highway remains at Level 1 status alert status.

The fire in the the Brender log yard is considered uncontained and the effort right now is to prevent its spread according to Annie Schmidt with Chelan County Fire District 3

A helicopter is also dropping water on the fire. Local fire districts are working structure protection.