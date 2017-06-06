Chelan’s Woodin Avenue Landing Project

The Historic Downtown Chelan Association (HDCA) is in the final stage of fundraising for the Woodin Avenue Landing. The project will construct a park between Campbell’s Resort and the Old Bridge leading down to the public dock in downtown Chelan.

HDCA Executive Director Jessie Simmons says Woodin Avenue Landing will add to the Riverwalk experience and offer a great spot for uplake views from downtown Chelan. Simmons says visitors often stand in the middle of the road on the Old Bridge to get a great uplake picture but that creates unsafe conditions. Chelan has a limited number of public lake access points, and “creating the Woodin Avenue Landing will allow us to take advantage of one that already exists”, Simmons said in a press release.

The non-profit organization must raise $30,000 by August 1st in order to break ground in September and finish the park later this fall. All donors will be recognized on a donor plaque located within the park. If you’d like to leave a legacy with a donation to the Woodin Avenue Landing, please call or email HDCA at hdca@nwi.net or 682-4322.

Woodin Avenue Landing is the first in a multi-phase project called the Gateway Park Project. To learn more, log onto HistoricChelan.org