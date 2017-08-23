$12,700 Donated to Grant County K-9 Program

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is getting a $12,700 donation from the Rotary Club of Moses Lake and Moses Lake Kiwanis. The donation was made specifically to help purchase and train K-9 Edo.

The money raised is the net proceeds of a golf tournament held in June that is a function of the two service clubs.

This is the seventh year the two service clubs have partnered to benefit the local community. In total, the joint fundraising has raised more than $149,000 for local projects.

Those projects include support for construction of the new Boys & Girls Club clubhouse, automated external defibrillators for the Moses Lake School District, automated external defibrillators for Big Bend Community College, computers and other technology for Boys & Girls Club, and portable shelving for the Moses Lake Public Library.