1st Apple Blossom Weekend Focus On Kids

The opening weekend of the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival will focus on family fun.

The Funtastic Carnival opens Friday at 3pm in a new location at the Town Toyota Center parking lot.

The Keyes Fibre Youth Parade heads down Orondo Ave and Mission Streets Saturday morning starting at 11am.

Sunday’s Pepsi Youth Day in Memorial Park runs from 11 to 3 with free activities and prizes in every booth and family-friendly entertainment on the GESA Credit Union Entertainment Stage. The Nile Saunders miniature steam train in Riverfront park runs Sunday from 1 to 5pm.

The weekend forecast calls for temperatures in the low 60’s with some clouds Saturday and more sunshine by Sunday.

For a complete list of festival events and schedules, check AppleBlossom dot ORG