2 Brothers Killed, Mother Injured in 5 Vehicle accident near Rock Island

The Washington State Patrol says two children were killed in an accident involving four vehicles and a semi-tractor trailer Monday morning on highway 28 near Rock Island Road. The State Patrol identied the two children killed as 14 year old Alec S. Guerrero and his 12 year old brother Adam C. Guerrero, both of Quincy. Trooper Bryan Moore says the children’s mother, 44 year old Anne K. Guerrero was transported to Central Washington Hospital and listed in critical condition Monday . Two Moses Lake residents 35 year old Glen Bright and 64 year old Leon Bright were listed in stable condition. After a lengthy closure and accident investigation, the highway was reopened about 1:45pm

Moore says the car in which the children was riding was westbound on Highway 28 and went out of control, crossed the center divide and was struck first by the eastbound semi-truck and again by a second westbound vehicle. The accident report indicated speed too fast for conditions caused the accident. The accident was reported about 8am near the intersection of Rock Island Road, about 5 miles east of East Wenatchee. A fuel leak developed from the semi