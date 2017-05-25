The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reports a triple fatality accident has closed the intersection of Adams Road South and Frenchman Hills Road Southwest, about five miles south of George. Kyle Foreman with the Sheriff’s Office says the initial report is that three people were killed and eight others injured in a two vehicle collision about 4:30 a.m. today.
An SUV with one occupant collided with a full size van at the intersection of Adams Road South and Frenchman Hills Road Southwest, about five miles south of George. The van then left the roadway and rolled several times, ejecting many of the occupants of the van.
Three of the van’s occupants died at the scene. The remainder of the occupants of the van and the driver of the SUV were all injured and transported to three area hospitals, either via ambulance or LifeFlight. All of the persons involved appear to be adults.
Adams Road at Frenchman Hills Road will be closed most of the day for the investigation.
Be the first to comment on "3 Dead in Two Vehicle Crash near George"