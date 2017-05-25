3 Dead in Two Vehicle Crash near George

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reports a triple fatality accident has closed the intersection of Adams Road South and Frenchman Hills Road Southwest, about five miles south of George. Kyle Foreman with the Sheriff’s Office says the initial report is that three people were killed and eight others injured in a two vehicle collision about 4:30 a.m. today.

An SUV with one occupant collided with a full size van at the intersection of Adams Road South and Frenchman Hills Road Southwest, about five miles south of George. The van then left the roadway and rolled several times, ejecting many of the occupants of the van.

