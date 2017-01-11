40 Stranded On Grant County Roads

Grant County Sheriff’s deputies responded to more than 40 stranded motorists stuck in drifting snow up to 8 feet on county roads Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. The Sheriff’s office Kyle Foreman says everyone is accounted for but the cleanup was underway today with no estimate to clear all the drifts. The hardest hit areas were east-west rural county roads in the Quincy, George, Moses Lake, Ephrata, Soap Lake, Mattawa, and Wilson Creek areas. Crews are removing vehicles and plowing roads and Foreman suggests travel should be avoided Wednesday. Deputies credit local farmers and others who helped clear roads and cars and snow from driveways.