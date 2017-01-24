East Wenatchee Considers Snow Removal Changes

The City of East Wenatchee could change the penalty for shoveling snow from sidewalks or driveways onto the street. Devin Poulson says the current ordinance considers the infraction a misdemeanor and if someone challenged a citation, the city would have to provide a jury trial and possibly, a public defender. Poulson says the minor offense should be decriminalized and handled with a proposed civil fine of $50 The change would also save court costs and workload. The current penalty carries up to a $250 fine. City Council considers the ordinance at tonight’s 6:30pm meeting