I-90 Westbound Reopened at Vantage Bridge

UPDATE-3:15PM–One lane of westbound traffic is open on I-90 at Vantage Bridge but eastbound travel is still blocked at the scene of an accident involving a semi and a pickup truck. Trooper Bryan Moore says its estimated eastbound travel will be opened around 4pm or sooner. The accident occurred about 1pm when the semi was going too fast and lost a load of hay. One of the 2,000 pound bails struck a pickup truck but the driver was hospitalized with minor injuriies

I-90 is closed both directions at the Vantage Bridge after a collision involving a hay truck and a vehicle.

Trooper Brian Moore says there is no estimated time to reopen the bridge to traffic and backups are significant.

Motorists are urged to detour through Wenatchee and Quincy.

One person is seriously injured and several one ton bails of hay have spilled onto the roadway.