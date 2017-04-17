I-90 Construction Schedule Could Cause Minor Delays

You might want to give yourself a little more time if you plan on travelling I-90 this week. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) reports construction-related delays on Interstate 90 east of Snoqualmie Pass begin Monday. All week, motorists will experience delays westbound, with intermittent rolling slowdowns during the day just east of the Snoqualmie Pass summit along Keechelus Lake between mileposts 57 – 64

Drivers will also see delays in both directions due to single lane closures near Cle Elum from milepost 87 – 93

The WSDOT says Rock blasting closures on I-90 will begin in May

A number of regional projects in North Central Washington will cause possible delays;

A chip sealing crew is working between Rock Island and Crescent Bar on SR28 and drivers should anticipate 20-30 minute delays through Tuesday.

Another chip sealing project on SR281 between Quincy and George and further south on SR 28 to Naylor Jct will also cause 10 -20 minute delays

Check the WSDOT Weekly Construction Schedule here