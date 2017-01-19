I-90 Re-Opened in Both Directions

Washington transportation officials have reopened Interstate 90 east of Seattle over Snoqualmie Pass after an ice storm closed it Tuesday night. Washington Department of Transportation officials said both directions of the state’s main route across the Cascade Mountains reopened by 6 p.m. Thursday. Crews used excavator and loaders to break up and move 20 to 30 trees and clear tons of fallen debris, rocks and snow that came down onto the interstate. Crews also performed avalanche control west of the summit to bring down unstable snow.

Oregon transportation officials reopened all lanes of Interstate 84 between Troutdale and Hood River. The stretch of highway in the Columbia River Gorge had been closed since Tuesday because of snow and ice. Oregon Department of Transportation said Friday morning that the road is safe, but motorists should still use caution. The Historic Columbia River Highway remains closed.