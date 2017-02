This just in to NewsRadio 560 KPQ, at 7:40 p.m.

Multiple vehicle collisions on I-90 eastbound near milepost 125, blocking both eastbound lanes. WSP and Fire are on scene. WSDOT is closing I-90 eastbound at milepost 115, the Kittitas exit. Eastbound travelers can use local roads as a detour. This covers the interstate from milepost 125 to milepost 128.