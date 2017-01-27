Air Stagnation Advisory Posted in NCW

The National Weather Service has included Chelan, Douglas, Grant and Okanogan Counties in an Air Stagnation Advisory through Monday High pressure is forecast to build and persist through the weekend with little wind and poor atmospheric mixing. This will likely lead to increased pollution levels near the ground and deteriorating air quality.

People with respiratory illness should follow their physicians advice for precautions. Here is the link to the Washington State Air Quality Monitor website showing current air quality conditions in your area.

A Stage 1 Burn Ban is in effect from 4pm Friday through Monday morning for Chelan and Douglas County plus the Methow Valley. The ban prohibits outdoor burning and the use of uncertified woodstoves, fireplaces or other devices unless it is a home’s only source of adequate heat.

