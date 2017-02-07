Another Winter Storm Arrives Wednesday

Brace yourself, another winter storm is bearing down on the region with heavy snow expected followed by a wintry mix. The National Weather Service in Spokane forecasts a moist and cold low pressure system is expected to initially bring snow then a messy change over period that could include freezing rain and sleet. The Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch, which is in effect from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon.

The Winter Storm Watch covers Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere, Leavenworth, Waterville, Mansfield, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop, Stehekin, Conconully and Blewett Pass.

Snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches could be possible at lower eleavations and 1 to 2 feet in the mountains.

Light snow will begin Wednesday afternoon and intensify Wednesday night. Late Wednesday night and Thursday, a changeover to freezing rain and sleet may occur. Snow levels will be rising to above 3,000 feet

on Thursday.