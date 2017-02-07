latest News

Apple Blossom Festival Royalty Top Ten Candidate Julizia Cervantes

Candidate Julizia Cervantes

Posted By: Dave Bernstein February 7, 2017

NewsRadio 560KPQ is interviewing all of the candidates in the Apple Blossom Festival Cashmere Valley Bank Royalty Selection Pageant, this Saturday at Wenatchee High School Auditorium.  Tickets are available at the Festival Office,  2 S. Chelan Ave. in Wenatchee or online at the festival website

Here is the interview with Julizia Cervantes

 

View the biographies of all Ten candidates on the Festival website

