Apple Blossom Festival Top 10 Royalty Candidates

Here are the 2017 Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Top Ten Royalty Candidates from bottom left to right: Emily Prieto (W) Amy Sand (W) Julizia Cervantes (E) Paige Chvilicek (W) Lily Waterhouse (E).

Top left to right: Judith Torres (E) Alissa Riker (W) Halston Harn (E) Emily Thompson (E) Madelynn Albert (E).

(W) designates Wenatchee High School (E) designates Eastmont High School

The Top 10 candidates compete for selection as Queen and two Princesses on Saturday Feb. 11th during the Cashmere Valley Bank Royalty Selection Pageant at Wenatchee High School Auditorium. Tickets go on sale Monday, January 16th at 9am on the festival website For more information, contact the Apple Blossom Festival office at (509) 662-3616