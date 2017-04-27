Apple Blossom Opening Day

The Washington State Apple Blossom Festival begins today. The Memorial Park Food Fair opens at 11am and the first programs on the Gesa Credit Union Entertainment stage begin at noon with Chief For A Day.

The heart warming ceremony honors local children with chronic health problems who will be “sworn in” as the “Chief For A Day” of the area’s local law enforcement agencies.

The Apple Blossom Festival Official Opening Ceremonies are set for tonight in Memorial Park in a family friendly variety show at 6pm hosted by Grace City Church.

