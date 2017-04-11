Arbor Day Celebration Set for Saturday

The following is a news release from the Chelan PUD:

WENATCHEE, WA – Tall trees such as maple and pine are landscape statement-makers. But, before you start to plant, look up and around to make sure that the seedling at its mature size will be a good mate in your garden – and not a hazard!

Landscape planning can go a long way toward making sure you get the right tree in the right place, says Bill Sanborn, Chelan PUD’s arborist and forestry manager. Knowing how tall and how wide the mature tree or shrub will grow is important, Sanborn said. Not only for a healthy plant, Sanborn added, but for safety, too,

“You want to make sure to plant taller trees away from overhead power lines,” he said. “Small trees that grow to 25 feet high or less are the best choice for landscapes near utility lines. The mature height and spread of the tree should be at least 10 feet from power lines and underground electrical cabinets.”

Bill Sanborn, Chelan PUD arborist and forestry manager, helps out at last year’s Greater Wenatchee Arbor Day Celebration. He’ll be at Walla Walla Point Park this year, too.

Sanborn and other plant experts will be on hand to answer questions about what to plant where at the Greater Wenatchee Arbor Day celebration on Saturday, April 15. The annual tree seedling and shrub distributions are set for:

• Wenatchee – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Walla Walla Point Park, Shelter No. 2

• Leavenworth – 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the U.S. fish hatchery, 12790 Fish Hatchery Road

• Cashmere – 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Martin’s Market, 130 Titchenal Way

• Entiat – 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at City Hall

• Orondo – 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Market Place

Sanborn will be at the Wenatchee distribution in Chelan PUD’s Walla Walla Point Park. A suggested donation of $2 per seedling will be collected at each site.

Varieties this year are:

Silver Buffaloberry

Paper Birch

Red Flowering Currant

Pacific Ninebark

Kinnikinnick

Douglas Fir

Western Red Cedar

Sanborn also looks forward to offering pruning tips. Chelan PUD uses directional pruning as recommended by the National Arbor Day Foundation. The foundation recognized Chelan PUD for the 19th year for meeting Tree Line USA standards to deliver safe and reliable electric service while maintaining healthy community trees.