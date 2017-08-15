Argument escalates into hit & run charge

One man was arrested and another hospitalized after a confrontation turned into a hit and run incident in Rock Island. The confrontation occurred on Akron Avenue last Thursday about 7pm.

In a press release, Douglas County Sheriff Harvey Gjesdal said Gordon McVay, 46 of East Wenatchee was arguing with another man over accusations of theft. McVay then entered his vehicle and the other male is believed to have punched him in the face. Gjesdal reports that McVay backed up his car violently and knocked the other male o the ground and then ran over the man’s leg before fleeing the scene.

The unidentified man was treated at Confluence Hospital and the extent of his injuries is unknown. Sheriff Gjesdal says McVay turned himself in the next day and was arrested for hit and run and booked into the Chelan County Jail.