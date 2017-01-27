Arrests And Heroin Recovered

Douglas County Sheriff Harvey Gjesdal says deputies and Dept. of Corrections officers arrested two men and recovered a small amount of heroin after searching a home Wednesday in the 400 block of Rock Island Road. In a press release, Gjesdal said 4 people were found hiding in the residence and were described as “confrontational and uncooperative”.

Two men arrested were for outstanding warrants. 29 year old Jose Garcia-Guizar of East Wenatchee and 39 year old Preston Norgar of East Wenatchee were booked into Chelan County Jail without incident.