Arts Commission Looking for Nominees

The Washington State Arts Commission (ArtsWA) is seeking nominations for the 2017 Governor’s Arts & Heritage Awards. The awards are some of the most prestigious bestowed by the Governor. First established in 1966 the awards recognize individuals, artists, art educators, tradition bearers, cultural institutions, and young arts leaders who have made significant contributions to the cultural vitality of Washington State.

“There are many individuals and organizations that have contributed so much to the cultural vibrancy of this state,” said Karen Hanan, Executive Director of the Washington State Arts Commission (ArtsWA). “We appreciate nominations from across the state.”