Highway 2 over Stevens Pass will be closed from 2:00 a.m. until 6:00 a.m. for avalanche control.

Eastbound traffic will be stopped near milepost 58 at Scenic while Westbound traffic will be held at the summit near milepost 64.

Avalanche control can take anywhere from 30 minutes to 2 hours, but they hold a four-hour window should a more extended closure be needed.