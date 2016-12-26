Winter Storm Warning, Avalanche Control Work Tuesday on Stevens Pass

The National Weather Service has posted a Winter Storm Warning for late Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning. 12 -24 inches of snow is possible along the Cascade crest and Stevens Pass area. Ridgetop winds are expected from 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph Avalanche control is planned for Stevens Pass on Tuesday December 27th between 3:00 am and 6:00 am. Eastbound traffic on US2 will be stopped at MP 58 and Westbound traffic will be stopped at MP 64. Avalanche control work generally takes from 30 minutes to 2 hours to complete. WSDOT will provide an update should an extended closure become necessary.