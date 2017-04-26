Aviation Grants Expanding

Moses Lake Republican Tom Dent’s bill to raise the amount of money that can be offered for aviation grants offered by WSDOT was signed into law yesterday [Tuesday]. The maximum grant will shift from $250,000 to $750,000. Dent said the amount had not been updated in decades and was outdated noting, “This is also an efficiency measure. Projects can be done quicker instead of taking multiple grant cycles to complete.” The law goes into effect in July.