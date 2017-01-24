Ballots for Cascade School Levies Mailed This Week

Patrons of the Cascade School District will be receiving ballots for the upcoming levies in the mail this week. Two different levies are on the ballot. Proposition #1 is a maintenance and operation levy. That is an extension of an existing levy and will not increase taxes.

That is not the case with Proposition #2. Superintendent Bill Motsenbocker says that is a new tax for the area and the average home owner can expect to pay $50 per year. That money will be used to upgrade and maintain the computer network systems needed for testing and security. The deadline for turning in ballots is February 14th.

For more information on the levies go to http://www.cascadesd.org