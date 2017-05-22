BIG Load will delay Traffic

The transport of a giant electric transformer longer than a football field will delay traffic between Coulee City, along Banks Lake to Coulee Dam. Delays of up to 90-minutes on Highway 155 and 174 are expected Monday and Tuesday nights between 10pm and 5am.

The transformer is 325 feet long, 18 feet wide and 21 feet high and is travelling on a truck with 32 axles. While the truck is on the road, there will be delays between the locations where the vehicle can pull over to allow vehicles to pass.

The million-pound Bonneville Power Administration transformer is being delivered to the Grand Coulee Dam substation.