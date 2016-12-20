Blewett Pass Closed by Accidents

Blewett Pass closed for a second time early Tuesday afternoon due to a semi rollover injury accident 13 miles south of the summit. The pass had been reopened for only a short time after a nearly 3 hour closure earlier Tuesday morning when freezing rain contributed to multiple blocking accidents including several jack-knifed semis.

Trooper Bryan Moore says that trouble spot was about 8 miles south of the Big Y junction where ice was 1/8 of an inch and driving was almost impossible. Moore said conditions were so slick, a stopped car began to slide when the driver exited the vehicle. There were no injuries and no major damage to the vehicles involved. Moore urges motorists to be prepared for icy conditions into the evening.