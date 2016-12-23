Body Found Near George, No Victim Identified Yet

UPDATE 10am Friday

Kyle Foreman with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is still in the early stages after a body was found Thursday, 7 miles southwest of George along Old Vantage Highway . Sheriff’s Office spokesman Kyle Foreman says detectives don’t believe the body had been at the scene very long given the close proximity to the road and regular use of the area by outdoor recreationists in that area. Detectives don’t have an identity or gender of the victim, that will be determined at an autopsy.

Foreman says any tips from the public could be helpful…….

http://kpq.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/122316-Foreman-tips.mp3

Call 762-1160. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible murder after a body was found by a citizen around 12:45 p.m.Thursday along the Old Vantage Highway. Department spokesman Kyle Foreman described the location about 1.5 miles west of Silica Road Northwest, or seven miles southwest of George. Foreman said the Old Vantage Highway is a recreation area popular with outdoorsmen and rock climbers. The body was readily visible from the roadway at a Fish and Wildlife pull-off area. The body had clear signs of homicidal violence.

Detectives were at the scene gathering evidence late Thursday and Foreman did not provide any other details including the sex of the victim. Detectives were still working to identify the victim and notify relatives Thursday. More information should be released Friday according to Foreman