UPDATE: Brender Log Fire 78% Contained

UPDATE 3:30PM

Fire crews got a break on the third day battling the 42 acre Brender log yard fire in Spromberg Canyon. The winds subsided and cooler temperatures have helped firefighters get the upper hand and 78% containment as of Thursday morning. Full containment is expected Friday. Northwest Incident Team spokesman Brendan Cowan says crews are “on the downslope now” in terms of fighting the fire. Final mop up will likely take a few more days, and it could be some time until the log pile is fully extinguished. Residents and visitors in the Chumstick should expect to see smoke and signs of fire as fuels continue to burn in the log pile. Cowan said roughly 130 fire fighters are still working the fire but some crews will likely be released soon.

Evacuation orders have remained unchanged.

All of Spromberg Canyon Road is at LEVEL 3

Chumstick Hwy between Eagle Creek Road and Sunitsch Canyon Road is at LEVEL 2. Chumstick Highway is restricted to local residents and legitimate business travel from Eagle Creek Rd. to Sunitcsh Canyon Road.

Eagle Creek Road is at LEVEL 1

Reduced speed limits are in effect, and drivers are urged to use extreme care and caution due to the large number of fire personnel ane equipment in the area

7am posting

Chelan County Fire District 3 Chief Kelly O’Brien said “We dodged a bullet,” and noted the Brender log yard fire “could have been a catastrophic event without the coordinated effort” O’Brien was praising the nearly 200 responders, air resources, and a water tanker train from BNSF rail who came in response to Tuesday’s fire.

O’Brien reports the fire in the log pile has burned down considerably, though as Chief O’Brien has made clear, “Fully extinguishing this fire will be an ongoing challenge and concern for some time to come.” As of 3pm Wednesday, winds were still blowing, and active fire suppression efforts continued.