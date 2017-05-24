10AM update on Brender Log Yard Fire

10am UPDATE

Chelan County Fire District #3 Information Officer Annie Schmidt attended the 7AM briefing on the Brender log yard fire in Spromberg Canyon and reports the fire had not grown significantly and remained at about 40 acres according to the last available acreage estimates. She provided today’s plan of attack in this report on NewsRadio 560 KPQ….

The forecast is for winds gusting into the 30 mph range today with high temperatures up to 20 degrees cooler and relative humidity at 27% or higher and much more favorable than late summer, drier conditions.

Schmidt reported the Brender log yard fire is developing a tremendous amount of heat and the unique nature of the fire will keep firefighters busy for some time……

The fire was reported about 12:40pm Tuesday and has burned about 40 acres of old logs and has spotted into neighboring standing timber. There are no reports of structure damage outside of the log yard and no injuries. Up to 168 resdences have been under a Level 3 mandatory evacuation order

The Chumstick Highway remains closed from Sunitsch Canyon to Eagle Creek Road due to the Spromberg Canyon log yard fire. Schmidt said the local residents impacted by the evacuation orders will be allowed access to the area……

The evacuation orders issued by the Sheriff’s office will be reviewed today but remain unchanged at this time;

A LEVEL 3 order is still in effect for Spromberg Canyon and 1 mile north and south of Spromberg Canyon Road on Chumstick Highway LEVEL 1 status is posted from 1 mile south of Spromberg Canyon Road to Leavenworth and Eagle Creek Road

7am UPDATES with Evacuation levels and Red Cross Shelter location

As of 6AM Wednesday, Chelan County Fire District #3 in Leavenworth reported that the Brender log yard fire in Spromberg Canyon had remained at about 40 acres but a better assessment and updated acreage numbers should be available after the 7am morning briefing.

LEVEL 3 Spromberg Canyon and 1 mile north and south of Spromberg Canyon Road on Chumstick

LEVEL 1 from 1 mile south of Spromberg Canyon Road to Leavenworth and Eagle Creek Road

168 homes and cabins are affected by evacuation orders. A Red Cross Shelter is at the First Baptist Church on 9th St. North of US 2 in Leavenworth.

Yesterday, firefighters were able to make some progress on the spot fires that developed east of Chumstick Highway. The log deck or piles, particularly in the portion north of Spromberg Canyon Road, continued to burn actively through the night. Winds were reported on the fire last night past midnight, with gusts estimated around 30 miles per hour. This morning the winds are light at about 5mph. The Wednesday forecast calls for gusting winds to continue today, though the temperatures should cool some 20 degrees from Tuesday.