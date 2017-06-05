Brush Fire Contained West of George

The brush fire along I-90 11 miles west George has been contained according to the Grant County Sheriffs’ Facebook page. The fire was initially estimated to be 1,000 acres in size and shut down I-90 eastbound for about 3 hours and westbound until 11 p.m. last night. Campers at Old Vantage along with nearby residents were given a Level 2 evacuation notice. The Sheriffs office believes the fire was caused by an accidental spark from a BBQ along the river and no charges will be filed. Six agencies responded to the fire and there were no reported injuries.
