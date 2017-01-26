Burn Bans for Several Areas Begin Friday

A Stage 1 burn ban for the Methow River Valley, including Pateros, Methow, Carlton, Twisp, Winthrop and Mazama, along with Klickitat, Kittitas, Chelan and Douglas Counties will begin at 4:00 p.m. Friday and continue through noon Monday when conditions will be reassessed.

Washington State Department of Ecology scientists say light winds and continuous temperature inversions will cause pollution throughout the valley and the burn ban will try to keep the problem from getting worse.

All outdoor burning, along with use of uncertified wood stoves, fireplaces, inserts and other uncertified wood-burning devices will be prohibited.