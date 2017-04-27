Calhoun Needs A Home

This big, lovable guy is the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society Pet of the Week. Calhoun is big; nearly 20 pounds and could benefit from a diet and more exercise, but otherwise he seems very healthy. Calhoun is also shy, very shy. But when Calhoun is in his comfortable, quiet surroundings, he is a loveable boy. He’ll lie right beside you and purr contentedly while getting brushed.

Calhoun needs a quiet home with no dogs or small children. He was an only pet but is OK around other cats if they aren’t aggressive or just ignore him. Because the shelter is full of noise and new people, Calhoun is staying with a foster family. If you are interested in Calhoun, please contact his foster parents, Ann and Don, at 509-548-9967, or WVHS at 509-662-9577, ext. 2.

For more pics of Calhoun and his complete bio, click this link to his page on the Humane Society Website