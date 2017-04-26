latest News

Calm Before The Storm

Memorial Park Food Fair vendors at 4am Wednesday

Posted By: Dave Bernstein April 26, 2017

This was the scene early Wednesday morning as vendors are preparing for the opening of the food fair in Memorial Park Thursday at the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival.

The Memorial Park Food Fair opens Thursday at 11am.

Here is a link to this year’s participating vendors

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Calm Before The Storm"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*