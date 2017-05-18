Campaign to Lure Bay Area Flights is Doing Well

Destination San Francisco Bay Area, the Air Service Investment campaign to help secure a direct flight from Pangborn Memorial Airport to San Francisco has raised over $231,000 to date, more than half way to the $400,000 goal needed to show regional support.

Craig Larsen, Business Development Director for the Chelan County Port District says the community funds will be used to help secure a matching Federal Grant worth $750,000 for the revenue guarantee program.

Larsen says “Airlines that see broad support are willing to invest in new air service” He says with over 50 organizations, businesses and entities pledging their support from four counties, the region is showing that support. Larsen says fundraising will continue into June

The Investment Program shares the financial risk with the airline and shows the region will use the new service. An airline will invest about $8 million to start daily jet service over a two-year period.