Canceled School Board Meeting Set for Friday

The Quincy school board meeting that was canceled Tuesday because of weather will take place Friday 11:50 at Transportation. On the agenda for that meeting is an update on some of the construction projects in the works, including the building of a new high school.

Right now they are in the design development phase meeting with teachers and staff to find out their needs as far as room layout and function. The design development report for the modernization of the junior high is ready and will be up for approval at tomorrow’s meeting.

Construction is currently underway at elementary schools in the district. During the holiday break, a portable was removed at Mt. View elementary to make room for the construction of a new gym.