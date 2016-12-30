Cashmere Teen Injured In Hunting Mishap

A 14 year old Cashmere boy was injured Thursday afternoon in a hunting accident near Rock Island when a shotgun accidentally discharged and wounded him in the leg. Douglas County Sheriff Harvey Gjesdal says the victim and his 17 year old hunting partner had been duck hunting near the Columbia River about 4:15pm The 12 gauge shotgun discharged when a branch snagged the trigger while the boys were retrieving a duck. Deputies arrived and applied a tourniquet above the injury to his calf until an ambulance could transport the boy to Confluence Hospital.