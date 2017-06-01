Central Washington Hospital Honored

From a press release-Central Washington Hospital has received the Mission: Lifeline® Gold Receiving Quality Achievement Award for implementing specific quality improvement measures outlined by the American Heart Association for the treatment of patients who suffer severe heart attacks.

Every year, more than 250,000 people experience an ST elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI) the deadliest type of heart attack caused by a blockage of blood flow to the heart that requires timely treatment. To prevent death, it’s critical to restore blood flow as quickly as possible, either by mechanically opening the blocked vessel or by providing clot-busting medication.

The American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline program’s goal is to reduce system barriers to prompt treatment for heart attacks, beginning with the 9-1-1 call and continuing through hospital treatment. Central Washington Hospital is recognized for having a 85% composite adherence and at least 24 consecutive months of 75% or higher compliance on all Mission: Lifeline STEMI Receiving Center quality measures to improve the quality of care for STEMI patients.

“Central Washington Hospital is dedicated to improving the quality of care for our patients who suffer a heart attack, and the American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline program is helping us accomplish that goal through nationally respected clinical guidelines,” said Confluence Health Director of Cardiovascular Services Carrol Plews. “We are pleased to be recognized for our dedication and achievements in cardiac care, and I am very proud of our team.”

In addition to receiving the Mission: Lifeline Gold Receiving award, Central Washington Hospital has also been recognized as a recipient of Mission: Lifeline’s Gold-Plus award, which recognizes the hospital has not only reached an achievement score of 75 percent or greater on all Mission: Lifeline Receiving Center Quality Measures, but also for achieving at least a 75 percent achievement on First Door to Device time under 120 minutes for STEMI transfer patients from other facilities.

“We commend Central Washington Hospital for this achievement award, which reflects a significant institutional commitment to the highest quality of care for their heart attack patients,” said James G. Jollis, MD, Chair of the Mission: Lifeline Advisory Working Group. “Achieving this award means the hospital has met specific reporting and achievement measures for the treatment of their patients who suffer heart attacks and we applaud them for their commitment to quality and timely care.”

Central Washington Hospital earned the award by meeting specific criteria and standards of performance for the quick and appropriate treatment of STEMI patients by providing emergency procedures to re-establish blood flow to blocked arteries when needed. Eligible hospitals must adhere to these measures at a set level for a designated period to receive the awards.