CFNCW Scholarship Applications Open Jan 1

The Community Foundation of NCW will open applications for its scholarship program on January 1, 2017. The deadline for most scholarships is March 1st.

CFNCW manages over 90 scholarship funds with varying criteria established by generous donors who want to help students achieve their dreams. Many of the scholarships seek to support students with the greatest financial need.

Students can begin reviewing available scholarships now through the online Scholarship Guide, which allows students to preview all available scholarships. Students can also sort and filter the guide by criteria, such as GPA, geographic area, study interest, and more.

CFNCW has invested in a new online application software that will make applying easy. Students can set up an account that will allow them to save and return to their application, and easily apply for multiple scholarships.

For the last few years, Central Washington University Foundation has matched all CFNCW scholarships for students attending the CWU. Last year, the CWU Foundation matched over $19,000 for seven students.

“This generous match from the CWU Foundation provides such a great opportunity for our local students” said Allison Neher, CFNCW Scholarship Director. “Many of our scholarship applicants have CWU listed as their first or second choice – these matching funds provide an incentive for students who choose Central. The CWU Foundation is making college affordable for our local students, and we are so grateful.”

To review the Scholarship Guide and more information, visit www.cfncw.org/scholarships.