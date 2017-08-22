Chelan County adopts new marijuana rules

Chelan County’s new ordinance on marijuana operations was approved by unanimous vote of County Commissioners today ending two years of debate over odor complaints, noise and the size of operations.

The new regulations require large producers to operate indoors and in industrial zoned areas rather than agriculture zoning. Smaller farms will be permitted to grow outdoors in rural areas with large enough acreage and setbacks to mitigate odor issues.

Central Washington Growers Association, a local cannabis group says the rules will put most growers out of business and will proceed with pending litigation against the county and may seek injunctive relief to block the new rules. Caitlein Ryan is the organization’s president and appeared on NewsRadio 560 KPQ’s The Agenda after today’s vote

Chelan County Commissioner Kevin Overbay will be a guest on the Agenda this Thursday at 1pm with host Michael Knight on NewsRadio 560 KPQ