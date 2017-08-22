Chelan County Approves Marijuana Regulations

In a Tuesday morning meeting, the Chelan County Board of Commissioners adopted new zoning regulations regarding the cultivation of marijuana. The new regulations are in addition to state licensed and approved cannabis activities and land use that are now subject to these additional strict local standards.

The new rules are being established to mitigate alleged nuisance such as odor and bright lights that affect neighboring property owners. During the time the Commissioners considered these new regulations, there has been a farm and processing ban in place that prevents the development of new farms and processing facilities.

The growers of Central Washington that farm marijuana have already filed a lawsuit to fight these new regulations. They claim the new regulations are intended to drive the marijuana industry out of business.