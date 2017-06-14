Christine Brown to challenge Newhouse in 4th

Former Tri-Cities news anchor Christine Brown is expected to announce Wednesday that she’s running for Congress in Washington’s 4th District. Brown’s campaign website says the democrat has scheduled campaign events to announce her candidacy in the Tri-Cities at the Blue Bridge boat launch at 12:15pm and in Yakima at 5:15pm in Millenium Plaza.

Brown’s website says she choose to announce on Flag Day specifically for the symbolism of democracy and the importance of maintaining our representative form of government by independent leaders.

The seat is currently held by Republican Dan Newhouse