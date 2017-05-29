Chumstick Log Deck Fire Contained

Northwest Incident Management Team released fire crews from the Chumstick Log Deck Fire yesterday morning and turned management of the fire back to Chelan County Fire District #3 and the Washington State Department of Natural Resources. They did reduce the size of fire down to 34 acres according to what they call better mapping. Drivers of the Chumstick Highway may still see some isolated smoke from the area. Crews will still patrol the lumber yard as needed. The cause of the fire is under investigation.