City Hunting Code Change

The City of Wenatchee is considering a revision to the city code that restricts hunting within city limits because it is unenforceable. The change will be a technicality but an important one allowing police officers to issue citations for civil infractions with a maximum $250 fine . The code as currently written, categorizes a violation under the jurisdiction of the city Code Enforcement Board. T he City Council is expected to approve the request by Police Chief Steve Crown at Thursday’s Council meeting at %;15pm