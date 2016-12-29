Closure On Stevens Pass

The WSDOT has scheduled avalanche control for US-2 Stevens Pass on Friday, December 30th between 4 am and 6 am. Eastbound traffic will be stopped at milepost 58 at Scenic and westbound traffic will be stopped at milepost 64, the summit of Stevens pass. Avalanche control generally takes from 30 minutes to 2 hours to complete. WSDOT will provide an update should an extended closure become necessary.

