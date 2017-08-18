Congressman Dave Reichert visits Wenatchee

Representative Dave Reichert is in the Wenatchee Valley for a fundraiser to benefit the Wenatchee High School Mariachi band but also stopped by the Wenatchee Farmers Market Thursday afternoon at Pybus Public Market. He visited with vendors about the federal food stamp program that helps the low income buy fresh fruits and vegetables at farmers markets.

Reichert will continue his visit Friday in Leavenworth at the fundraiser concert of Wenatchee’s High School Mariachi band. The group is raising funds to pay for a trip to Washington D.C. where they will perform for congress. Reichert says he is a fan…

Reichert helped to arrange the invitation to perform and says it’s a chance to show off some Washington pride. “So now we can show that not only do we grow the best apples and cherries, we make the best airplanes, we have the best high-tech companies in the country, but we also have the best Mariachi band” The band will be going to D.C. in October.

The event tonight is at 6:30 p.m. at the Snowy Owl Theater at the Icicle Creek Music Center.