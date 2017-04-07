Congressman Newhouse to meet with constituents

US Representative Dan Newhouse will host listening sessions with constituents in Grant, Okanogan and Yakima County during the Easter recess.

The first is scheduled at the Moses Lake Civic Center on Tuesday, April 11th at 6pm.

In a press release, Newhouse’s staff said due to limited seating, attendance is restricted to 4th district residents with proof of residence at check-in starting one hour before the event. Those who wish to attend to attend are encouraged to pre-register to facilitate a speedier chick-in process. Pre-registration is not required and does not guarantee admission, according to the press release.

Here is the link to pre-register for the Moses Lake session

Another listening session is slated for Thursday, April 13th in Yakima County and Thursday, April 20th in Okanogan County, both at 6pm. The locations have not been announced.