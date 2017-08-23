Court Rejects Appeal from Praying Football Coach

SEATTLE (AP) – A federal appeals court says the Bremerton School District does not have to immediately re-hire a football coach who lost his job for praying on the field after games.

The three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. District Court of Appeals ruled unanimously Wednesday that coach Joe Kennedy’s prayers did not constitute protected free speech because he was a public employee. The court said he took advantage of his position to press his views “on the impressionable and captive minds before him.”

Kennedy previously led players in postgame prayers, but the district ordered him to stop in 2015, saying the practice violated the separation of church and state. He lost his job after he defied the ban.

He sued and asked U.S. District Judge Ronald Leighton to force the district to re-hire him while the case proceeds. Leighton refused. The 9th Circuit opinion upheld that decision.